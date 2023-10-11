Hamas says it ‘does not target children’

In a statement, it announced the resistance and Al-Qassam Brigades targeted the “Zionist military and security system”.

“We… categorically affirm the falsehood of the fabricated allegations promoted by some Western media outlets, which unprofessionally adopt the Zionist narrative full of lies and slander against our Palestinian people and their resistance, the latest of which was the claim of killing children, beheading them, and targeting civilians.”

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday and over 3,000 wounded. Israel’s attacks on Gaza have resulted in the killing of more than 1,000 people while over 5,000 have been wounded.

Israeli broadcaster I24 and The Jewish Chronicle claimed that up to 40 Israeli babies were found murdered, including beheadings. The news was picked up by international media, making headlines in many news outlets.

However, Israeli army spokesperson unit told Anadolu on Wednesday that the Israeli army has no information confirming allegations that “Hamas beheaded babies”.