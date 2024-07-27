Hamas says Harris starts her presidential campaign with lies

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Ezzat Al-Resheq told Shehab news agency that Harris disregards the right to resistance of the occupier which is a protected right by the international law, “and shows her bias to the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and their right to life”.

He reiterated that “the US could have ended the war and blocked its military, security, political, and intelligence support to Israel and its occupation forces if it wanted to”.

“Our martyrs are not just ‘dead persons’. They are innocent civilians, elderly, women, children, and refugees, killed by the ‘Zio-Nazi army’ with US decisions, weapons, and political cover,” he added.

In a press conference following her meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Washington on Thursday, Harris expressed her “deep concern” about the extent of the human suffering in Gaza, “including the death of a very large number of innocent civilians”.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.