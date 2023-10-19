Hamas: Evidence shows flames, sound explosion of Gaza hospital bombing matches previous Israeli missiles

In the statement, Hamas refuted any allegations associating them with the bombing of the hospital and said there is “conclusive evidence that the occupation committed this crime.”

The statement reads: “It is no secret that several days ago the occupation sent warnings to several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, requesting that the hospitals are evacuated and there are dozens of statements showing this.

“Since the start of this war, the occupation has not distinguished between civilian and military targets and have bombed emergency services, ambulances and the civil defence,” it added.

According to the statement, the Israeli army sent warnings to the Al Awda hospital, the Indonesian hospital, and al-Kuwaiti hospital, amongst others.

“An Israeli army spokesperson published a statement on X and Telegram at 21:17 saying that ‘we have warned for the evacuation of the al-Ahli hospital and five other hospitals so that Hamas won’t use them,’ this is clearly documented, although it was quickly deleted,” the statement continues.

It also states “before and after the bombing of the hospital, resistance fighters did not fire any missiles towards the occupation, the occupation’s warning sirens did not sound and the Iron Dome did not sound. The occupation claims this was carried out by resistance fighters, but how could they distinguish the missiles immediately after they launched.”

“It is known that the resistance missiles are home-made, and do not have the destructive power that kills hundreds at once. Throughout the history of previous confrontations and this one, no resistance missile has caused losses amounting to 1% of what this massacre caused.”

The statement also noted that video footage of the moment the hospital was bombed shows direct evidence that Israel was responsible for it because it matches “the flames, sound and explosion that Israel committed throughout the past days of aggression, which proves that the missile was Israeli.”

Hundreds of people were killed in the blast at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel asserts that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket, while Palestinian officials have blamed Israel.

Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), also said the Israeli military is sharing “misleading disinformation” regarding the explosion on the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The Israeli military has “a consistent track record of lying on many occasions regarding its crimes,” he added, saying it has “changed its official narrative several times in order to avoid culpability.”

Barghouti stated that the Israelis had “already threatened the hospital with evacuation” but the staff refused to leave because “it was impossible to transfer critical patients without them dying.”