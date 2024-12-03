Hamas confirms dozens of captives killed in Gaza

The group issued a video statement on Monday saying the captives were killed “because of the stubbornness of the war criminal” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “his ongoing aggression”.

Hamas made the announcement as key mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United States, launch another effort to reach a ceasefire that would see the release of Israeli captives.

The push comes after a recent truce in Lebanon raised hope for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Hamas’s video lists and dates the incidents in which the group said captives were killed. Most of them were air strikes. However, some were rescue attempts by the Israeli military gone wrong.

According to the Hamas, the first incident was an Israeli air strike that killed four captives on October 9, 2023. The latest was the killing of a captive during the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza last month.

“By continuing your mad war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what needs to be done before it’s too late,” the video concluded.

Meanwhile, delegations from the Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas met in Cairo to “reach a mutual understanding” on the Palestinian Authority’s management of the Gaza Strip after the end of Israel’s war, Egypt’s foreign minister announced on Monday.

“There are indeed two delegations from the Fatah and Hamas movements in Cairo consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority,” Badr Abdelatty told a news conference in Cairo.

Netanyahu previously voiced opposition to allowing the Palestinian Authority (PA) to take over Gaza. However, the US says it wants a “reformed” PA to be in charge of the Palestinian enclave.

As the talks continued, Israel has pressed on with the bombardment of Gaza.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza – which United Nations experts have described as a genocide – has killed at least 44,466 Palestinians and wounded 105,358 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and 250 were taken captive.