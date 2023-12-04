Hamas: Biden, Blinken complicit in Israeli crimes against Gazans

Osama Hamdan, the representative of Hamas in Lebanon and also a member of the movement’s Politburo, made the comments in a Sunday press conference in Beirut, as Israel pressed ahead with a new round of its indiscriminate strikes on Gaza.

“The American administration, its president [Joe Biden], and his Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken are complicit in [shedding of] Palestinian blood [as well as Israel’s] massacres, [and] crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide, and they will pay the price for their crimes,” he said.

The Hamas official called for prosecution of senior Biden administration’s officials in international courts as war criminals, while praising “the free American people who have raised their voices loudly in rejecting the [Israeli] aggression.”

“We call on every free person in the United States, who rejects the crimes of the occupation, to withhold their votes from Biden and his party’s candidates in all states, and every candidate who supports the Zionist massacres against the Palestinian people,” Hamdan added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hamas official reiterated that despite Israel’s brutal aggression and genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, the regime will not achieve any of its goals.

“What the occupation failed to achieve in more than 50 days before the truce, it will not achieve afterward [either] no matter how long this war continues,” he continued, referring to an Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated truce deal that marked a lull in the unabated Israeli aggression against Gaza.

He stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu and his army will only reap failure and severe defeat, more bodies of his soldiers, [and] destruction of their tanks and vehicles.”

Israel started the war against Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements launched the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s health ministry more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 41,300 others wounded since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on the coastal territory.

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the US has been Israel’s biggest ally, providing it with thousands of arms consignments. Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv’s ferocious attacks as a means of “self-defense,” has also been casting its veto against the UN Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.