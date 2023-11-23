Half of Americans think US spending too much on aid to Ukraine: Poll

According to the poll, 45% said the US government is spending too much on aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia, while 38% said the spending is as much as it should be.

The poll covered 1,239 adults and was conducted from November 2 to 6. The margin of error is 3.9%.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kiev on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the country’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Pentagon chief later announced an additional $100 million in military assistance to Kiev. At a press conference with Zelensky, Austin stated that the US does not have weapons that Ukraine could use as a silver bullet, and everything depends on how well Ukraine uses the weapons provided by the West.

Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US had spent about 96% of the funds previously allocated for assistance to Ukraine. Kirby added that a lack of further major assistance from the US would have a severe impact on Ukraine’s defense capabilities.