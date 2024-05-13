Monday, May 13, 2024
Half of Americans consider Ukraine aid spending too much: Survey

By IFP Media Wire
Fifty percent of Americans believe that their government is spending excessive amounts of money on military and financial assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia, a poll conducted by the Financial Times and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business found.

The poll also showed that 26% of respondents think Washington is spending enough money on Ukraine and 11% said the US was not spending enough.

In addition, 47% of respondents believe spending to support Israel is excessive, while 11% believe Washington could provide more aid to Israel, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted from May 2-6 and surveyed 1,003 people. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

