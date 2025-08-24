Govt. spokeswoman: War, negotiation both strategic tools in Iran’s foreign policy

Her comments came as the Foreign Minister also reiterated the importance of continuing dialogue with international counterparts.

Mohajerani thanked the people for their patience during the difficult past year and explained that the cabinet was effectively formed in wartime, immediately facing severe economic imbalances.

She noted that the government chose transparency with the public rather than concealment.

Referring to the administration’s priorities, she underlined that education justice is central, with nearly fifty meetings between the President and education officials focused on improving public schools. On the pursuit of social calm, she emphasized honesty with citizens even on difficult issues such as power cuts.

Responding to people’s concerns, Mohajerani said the government prioritized not cutting electricity to industries to preserve jobs, while promoting solar energy and repairs to power plants.

On livelihoods, she pointed to food coupons as a relief measure. Addressing internet filtering, she admitted costs had risen due to restrictions, noting the government is working to lift them, though some platforms remain blocked.