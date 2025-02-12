Govt. spokeswoman says Iran has active plan to counter US maximum pressure campaign

Fatemeh Mohajerani said that it was anticipated the Trump administration would employ maximum pressure tactics against Iran, though this strategy would ultimately prove ineffective.

Regarding the government’s stance on negotiations with the US, she said negotiation is a strategy Iran has always pursued. Iran is open to dialogue, but talks require specific conditions. Tehran will not yield to coercion. You cannot pursue a maximum pressure policy while smiling.

Referring to the experience of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations (JCPOA), the spokesperson added the reason we reject negotiations with the opposing side is that they do not understand the language of dialogue. Iran is well-versed in diplomatic discourse and has consistently used it as a tool of diplomacy, as the world witnessed during the JCPOA. However, the other party abandoned the agreement.

When asked about Iran’s plans to update its contingency strategies against the US, Mohajerani responded Iran’s predefined scenarios must be updated according to current circumstances. This process is being prioritized by the government and relevant institutions.