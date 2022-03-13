Giant Iranian automaker unveils first electric bus

The eco-friendly vehicle, dubbed e-Atros and developed under a major IKCO business strategy, was unveiled during a ceremony on Sunday.

The bus uses the highest-capacity batteries ever developed inside of Iran — with a power of 350 kilowatt hours. With every battery charging, e-Atros will be able to travel 250 kilometers.

It has an engine power of 475 horsepower and a total torque of 3500 Newton meters.

The vehicle will be introduced to Iran’s civil transportation fleet next year.

If the IKCO’s new electric bus is used to renew Iran’s aging civil transportation fleet, 40,000 liters of fuel will be saved per every single vehicle each year. Also, per each vehicle, 2.3 tons of polluting emissions will be reduced every year.