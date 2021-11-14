German embassy in Tehran says not to accept asylum applications by Afghans

The German embassy in Tehran has hung a large banner outside the building bearing bizarre statements.

“Have you fled Afghanistan recently? The German embassy has no special plan for the admission of Afghan nationals in Iran,” reads part of the banner.

“Asylum-seekers must be present inside Germany in order to be able to submit their applications for asylum,” reads the banner.

“The German embassy in Tehran can neither accept nor examine asylum applications,” according to the banner.

“If you have worked as a local employee for a German or international organization or institution in Afghanistan, or if you have worked as a civil activist, journalist or representative of the government and have been linked to Germany, too, you may contact the relevant individual or institution in Germany and inform them that you are in Iran,” explains the banner.

“If you meet the requirements for admission, Germany will contact you,” it reads.

“If you have recently fled from Afghanistan to Iran, you may visit the following website link for further information” https://help.unhcr.org/iran/en/arrival/ ,” reads the banner.

This comes as Iran has in the four decades hosted around four million Afghan refugees. Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul last August, thousands of Afghans have been flocking to Iran. Tehran, under US sanctions, is inoculating Afghan refugees against Coronavirus.