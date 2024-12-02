German Chancellor arrives in Ukraine, pledges $680mn in military support

“I would like to make it clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe,” Scholz said upon his arrival, promising additional arms supplies worth 650 million euros ($680 million) in December, N-TV reported.

This marks Scholz’s first visit to Ukraine’s capital in two and a half years. The chancellor’s arrival comes shortly after his controversial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which drew criticism from Kyiv.

Scholz previously visited Kyiv in June 2022 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, marking the first visit by the three European leaders since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Under Scholz’s leadership, Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the U.S. The chancellor was nevertheless often criticized for cautious approach on some key issues, such as his refusal to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Recently, Scholz criticized Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU party leader who will seek to unseat the chancellor in the February snap elections, for the latter’s willingness to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

“All I can say is: be careful! You don’t play Russian roulette with Germany’s security,” Scholz stated at his party conference in Berlin.

Merz, whose party is currently leading in the polls, previously proposed issuing an ultimatum to Putin to end his aggression. Should the Russian leader refuse, Kyiv’s partners would lift all restrictions on already provided weapons, and only then would Berlin approve the delivery of Taurus missiles.