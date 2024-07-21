Gaza’s children facing dire situation amid Israeli attacks: UNICEF

In a post on its X account, UNICEF stated, “Skin diseases, unsanitary environments, unending hostilities. Children in Gaza are dealing with overwhelming conditions. A ceasefire is needed now.”

UNICEF reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing, “A ceasefire is needed now.”

In early June, UNICEF warned of severe child food poverty amid world crises, including in Gaza.

It noted months of hostilities and restrictions on humanitarian aid have collapsed food and health systems, resulting in “catastrophic consequences” for children and their families in the besieged enclave.

The government media office in the besieged enclave has also reported thousands of Palestinian children in the blockaded territory are at risk of death due to the “Israeli policy of starvation”.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Of the 39,000 Palestinians killed by Israel since October 7, more than 16,000 are children.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.