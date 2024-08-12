Gaza ceasefire deal still possible: Biden

When asked on “CBS News Sunday Morning” if a ceas-fire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is attainable, Biden said, “Yes, it’s still possible.”

“The plan I put together endorsed by the G7, endorsed by the … U.N. Security Council, et cetera, is still viable,” Biden added in the interview.

“And I’m working literally every single day to — and my whole team, to see to it that it doesn’t escalate into a regional war. But it easily can.”

His comments come days after Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a joint statement urging Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage-release deal currently on the table.

“The time has come to conclude the cease-fire and hostages and detainees release deal,” the leaders said in the statement last Thursday, adding, “The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude.”

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the cease-fire, and implement this agreement.”

The leaders also called for talks to resume in Doha or Cairo beginning on Aug. 15, adding they were “prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties”.

US officials have hinted for weeks that talks are approaching the final stages, while some have admitted there are still key implementation details to be sorted out.

The deal for a ceasefire and the release of captives would build upon a proposal from Biden in May, which would involve the most vulnerable hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and a temporary ceasefire. Israeli soldiers would also be required to withdraw from densely populated areas in the besieged enclave.

Hamas is believed to still be holding about 115 hostages in Gaza after more than 10 months of fighting since the Palestinian group attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 people hostage. About 105 of the hostages were released in a brief November truce.

Israel has waged war against the blockaded territory, where the violence has left nearly 40,000 Palestinians dead. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced out of their homes and into shelters, where humanitarian aid is in low supply.