Gas leaks blamed for recent explosions across Iran, officials deny security threat

Authorities have dismissed any claims of terrorism or foreign attacks, urging the public to rely on official sources for information.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday that initial investigations suggest aging infrastructure and failure to observe safety regulations as primary causes of these incidents. Officials dismissed media reports, stressing that none of the recent events had security or terrorist origins.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in the Pardisan residential complex in Qom on Monday, where a gas leak led to an explosion that injured at least seven people.

Although some social media users compared the damage to Israeli airstrikes, both local officials and national media firmly denied any security-related links.

Additional incidents on the same day include a fire in a Tehran shoe store, thick black smoke from a furniture workshop on the Tehran-Karaj highway, and smoke near Mashhad airport, which was reportedly caused by controlled grass burning.

These incidents follow the war between Iran and Israel which continues to haunt the public.