Funeral ceremony of anonymous martyrs held in Tehran, several other cities

The event in Tehran started from Tehran University to honor the remains of 300 unknown martyrs from the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

The ceremony witnessed a massive turnout.

After speeches and eulogies, the martyrs’ caravan will proceed towards the Martyrs’ Miraj for burial.

100 martyrs will be laid to rest in Tehran and 200 in other provinces. The martyrs will be buried in more than 100 locations after Thursday’s ceremonies, across local, regional, city, and provincial levels.

These remains of the martyrs have recently been discovered from various operations during the eight-year war.

During the war, which began on September 22, 1980, and continued until August 20, 1988, a total of 197,337 Iranian soldiers were martyred.