The farewell ceremony was held at the Meraj Shohada section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran on Wednesday evening, days after the martyr was identified through DNA testing on his remains and was brought back to the homeland from Iraqi soil.

Bet Oshana was martyred east of Iraq’s Tigris River in March 1985, but his body had since remained there and went missing.

An Assyrian Christian church in Tehran will also hold a special ceremony for the martyr on Friday.