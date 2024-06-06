France says has no plans for sending forces to Ukraine

“There is a simple way to end this war, and that is for Russia to withdraw the troops it sent to Ukraine in February 2022, as it is the Russians who are responsible for the escalation,” he said.

At the same time, the French Prime Minister raised the issue of Paris’s support for Kyiv.

“We are doing this because they are fighting for the values we defend. Freedom, democracy, values for which people who were not French, young people, came to fight for us here in 1944,” he added.

The French government is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, the instructors would train Ukrainian soldiers to operate French weapons and military equipment.

An official representative of the French Ministry of Defense stated that the issue of sending instructors to Ukraine is under review. A final decision will be made soon.

France has been providing significant military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank missile systems Milan, self-propelled artillery units Caesar, howitzers TRF1, and other weapons. In addition, France has provided Ukraine with financial assistance amounting to over 1 billion euros.