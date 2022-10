Local officials said one person was also lightly wounded in the blast, which hit a facility of Oxin Teb company — situated 8 kilometers from Ahvaz, the capital city of Khuzestan Province — at 20:20 local time on Wednesday night.

Ebrahim Ghanbari, head of the fire department in Ahvaz, attributed the cause of the incident to a failure to adhere to safety standards at the site of the incident.