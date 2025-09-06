Former Iranian MP Ali Motahari urges President Pezeshkian to consider conditional talks with US

In an open letter to Pezeshkian, Ali Motahari underscored the importance of decisive leadership and proposed conditional negotiations with the US.

He suggested that Iran’s Foreign Ministry announce readiness for talks if Washington abandons the demand for zero uranium enrichment, guarantees it will not launch further attacks, and commits to compensating Iran for the damage the US caused to the Islamic Republic during the 12-day war on Iran.

Motahari added that Pezeshkian could even meet US President Donald Trump in a third country or during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The former MP acknowledged US duplicity and breach of its commitments, saying national interests sometimes require engagement.

Motahari outlined two scenarios in the event of US accepting or rejecting Iran’s demands: if the US accepts, talks could lead to a win-win agreement or, at minimum, demonstrate Iran’s commitment to diplomacy; and if the US rejects the conditions, Iran gains moral high ground and the whole world will understand and it is the US that rejects an agreement.

The former lawmaker stressed that such a move could further blunt Europe’s pressures and drive a wedge between the US and the Zionist regime.