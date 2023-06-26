Foreign Ministry: Iran serious about continuation of nuclear talks, obtaining results

Naser Kanaani, in his weekly presser on Monday, touched on the recent negotiations between chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri and senior officials from the three European parties to the nuclear deal, namely France, the UK and Germany, the new meeting in Abu Dhabi and the meeting with the deputy European foreign policy chief and coordinator of the Vienna talks in Doha, Enrique Mora.

The spokesman added that Iran will use every diplomatic capacity to achieve positive results in the talks for the removal of sanctions and has taken advantage of goodwill steps by such regional parties as Oman.

The foreign ministry spokesman also said Iran is serious about getting results, but one needs to wait and see whether the US has the required will to correct its past wrong policies. The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Kanaani also talked about the reports on a tentative agreement between Iran and the US, saying Tehran does not confirm or comment on media speculation about negotiations for removal of the sanctions.

The foreign ministry spokesman also commented on the move by the foreign policy committee of the US congress on making anti-Iran sanctions permanent.

“This is an open duplicity that they ask for negotiations on the one hand, and take steps on sanctions on the other. Continuation of the US sanctions against Iran will lead nowhere as it has not born results, so far,” he said.

Kanaani also separately talked about the issue of prisoners swap with the US saying this is still on Iran’s agenda.

He said it is for the US government to decide whether it is ready in this regard.