FM warns Iran’s armed forces ready to respond, following Trump’s threat

“Those in Iran impacted by transient exchange rate volatility have recently been peacefully protesting, as is their right,” the foreign minister said in a post on X on Friday.

“Separate from that, we have witnessed isolated incidents of violent riots—including attacks on a police station and throwing of Molotov cocktails at police officers.”

Referring to Trump’s domestic record, Araghchi stated that the US president should understand that violence against public property cannot be tolerated anywhere.

“Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within US borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated,” he added.

Araghchi was responding to a social media post by Trump in which he said US forces are “locked and loaded,” threatening Iran with military action under the guise of supporting protests triggered by the sharp fall of the national currency.

The Iranian foreign minister warned that such language only fuels instability.

“This is why President Trump’s message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous,” he said.

“As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs,” he continued.

He added that Iran’s military stands ready to respond to any violation of its sovereignty.

“Similarly, our Powerful Armed Forces are on standby and know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty.”

Protests erupted on Sunday after some shopkeepers in Tehran temporarily closed their businesses to protest the sharp fall of the rial, which plunged to record lows against the US dollar.

Iranian officials have acknowledged the economic pressure on the public and said peaceful protests are legitimate, while warning that foreign-backed elements are seeking to exploit the situation and fuel violence.