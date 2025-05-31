Media WireForeign PolicySelected

FM says Iranian nation cannot be deprived of their right to enrichment

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, has emphasized that Western states and their allies have no right to deprive the Iranian people and future generations of their right to enrichment—a right recognized by international law—simply because they are concerned.

Speaking on Saturday at the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Republic, Araqchi stated: “Enrichment is one of the country’s essential needs. Merely because they are concerned about Iran’s nuclear program, they have no right to deprive the Iranian nation of its rights. This is unacceptable to the Iranian people.”

Referring to some countries’ claims about Iran pursuing nuclear weapons, he added: “If the issue is nuclear weapons, we reject them. We have been and remain the standard-bearers of the rejection of nuclear weapons. On this matter, we share their stance.”

Araqchi said that although the opposing parties claim to be committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the elimination of their own nuclear weapons, they have never acted on this commitment. “On the contrary, they are doing the opposite.”

In another part of his speech, he stated: “The path we are taking today after the Revolution is based on the framework established by Imam Khomeini (RA) in foreign policy. The foundation of our foreign policy is the principle of rejecting domination.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister affirmed: “We will continue on our path with strength, keeping the directives of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as our guiding light. We see ourselves as soldiers of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the Supreme Leader.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks