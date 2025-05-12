FM warns Europe against ‘strategy of confrontation’ over Iran’s nuclear program

Araghchi made the warning in comments published by French weekly Le Point on Sunday, after the European trio of Britain, France, and Germany (E3) threatened to activate the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), last month.

“This strategy of confrontation risks provoking a global nuclear proliferation crisis that would primarily affect Europeans themselves,” Araghchi said, adding that he was ready to travel to Paris, Berlin, and London to begin a new chapter.”

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that “the E3 must ask itself how it has reached this impasse,” stressing that instead of adjusting their strategy, they have adopted a confrontational stance.

Araghchi further noted that the so-called “snapback” mechanism, which enables UN sanctions to be reinstated in the event of Iran failing to meet its commitments, is “now being used as a diplomatic lever,” whereas it was “initially designed as a tool for settling disputes as a last resort.”

“Iran has made its position clear,” he stated, emphasizing that Iran has warned all JCPOA signatories that “abusing the ‘snapback’ mechanism will have consequences – not only the end of Europe’s role in the agreement, but also an escalation of tensions that could become irreversible.”

In late April, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that France, along with Germany and Britain, “will not hesitate for a single second to reapply all the sanctions” scrapped a decade ago if European security is threatened by Iran’s nuclear activities.

Iran has already warned that invoking the so-called snapback by the E3 will be reciprocated by a firm and proportionate response.

The latest development comes as Iran and the United States held their fourth round of nuclear talks in Muscat, mediated by Oman.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, commending the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”