Flights return to normal in Iran after brief suspension over Israeli raids

Jafar Yazarlou, the spokesman of the CAO, told state media that flights would resume from 9am local time (05:30 GMT), coming shortly after the Israeli military confirmed that its overnight attacks on Iran had concluded.

Neither Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran nor other airports were subjected to any attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed early Saturday that the IDF conducted “precise strikes on military targets” in Iran on Friday night.

Iran’s air defense force has confirmed Israeli attacks targeting positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, saying the offensives have caused limited damage.

“Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the criminal and illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous action, this fake regime attacked parts of military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam this morning in a tension-causing action,” the air defense force announced in a statement on Saturday morning.

It further said that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the act of aggression.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.