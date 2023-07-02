First direct flight from Tehran to Cairo to fly within 45 days

The society said the flight will take a first group of Iranian tourists to Egypt.

Iran and Egypt have not had diplomatic relations since 1980. But Oman has reportedly been mediating between the two countries aimed at the restoration of bilateral ties.

Egyptian officials told The National earlier this year that Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, had paid a two-day visit to Egypt where he had discussed Cairo’s relations with Tehran with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sultan bin Tarik later visited Iran.

The reports come after the resumption of relations between Iran and the key Arab country of Saudi Arabia.

Tehran and Riyadh had severed relations in 2016.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have welcomed the potential resumption of ties with Egypt.