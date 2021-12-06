Firefighters put out fire in Tehran gas pipeline

IFP Editorial Staff
Firefighters have contained a huge fire that broke out in a gas pipeline in Shadabad district in southwest Tehran.

A spokesman for Tehran province’s Gas Company said it took one hour to extinguish the fire. He said the incident left no casualties.

The fire has left three thousand households without gas in the cold area.

The spokesman added that efforts are underway to repair the gas pipeline and the gas will be restored in a few hours.

The fire broke out when municipality workers broke a high pressure gas pipeline during drilling work.

