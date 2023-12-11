Firefighters working to contain blaze in Birjand mini-refinery

Mohammad Ali Akhundi, Director General of Crisis Management Department of the South Khorasan Governorate said on Monday the fire is still going on, but it is limited and controlled.

The incident happened on Sunday and engulfed all 18 reservoirs in the refinery.

Rescue teams had to temporarily stand back until the fuel in the storages was consumed. The flames burned 1.5 million liters of fuel in the storages.

There are no reports on the cause and possible casualties in the incident.

The South Khorasan Governorate announced that the initial estimate of the loss in the incident stands at about 200,000 dollars.