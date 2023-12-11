Monday, December 11, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsIncidents

Firefighters working to contain blaze in Birjand mini-refinery

By IFP Editorial Staff

Rescue teams and firefighters are scrambling to contain a massive fire after two explosions rocked a small hydrocarbon refinery in a special economic zone in Iran’s eastern city of Birjand.

Mohammad Ali Akhundi, Director General of Crisis Management Department of the South Khorasan Governorate said on Monday the fire is still going on, but it is limited and controlled.

The incident happened on Sunday and engulfed all 18 reservoirs in the refinery.

Rescue teams had to temporarily stand back until the fuel in the storages was consumed. The flames burned 1.5 million liters of fuel in the storages.

There are no reports on the cause and possible casualties in the incident.

The South Khorasan Governorate announced that the initial estimate of the loss in the incident stands at about 200,000 dollars.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks