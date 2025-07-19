IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Fire contained at major refinary in Abadan, southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

A fire that broke out earlier on Saturday at Unit 70 of the Abadan Oil Refinery, in southern Iran, has been fully contained thanks to the tireless efforts of emergency and operational teams.

That’s according to an official statement by the refinery’s public relations office.
The refinery confirmed that production continues without disruption, utilizing spare capacity in other units to maintain stable output.

Initial technical investigations into the fire suggest that it was caused by a pump leak in Unit 70.

Authorities have found no evidence of sabotage or human interference so far.
Meanwhile, the incident resulted in the death of one refinery worker.

The Abadan Oil Refinery, located in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, is the largest oil refinery in Iran, with a processing capacity of 520,000 barrels per day.

