Fire contained at major refinary in Abadan, southern Iran

That’s according to an official statement by the refinery’s public relations office.

The refinery confirmed that production continues without disruption, utilizing spare capacity in other units to maintain stable output.

Initial technical investigations into the fire suggest that it was caused by a pump leak in Unit 70.

Authorities have found no evidence of sabotage or human interference so far.

Meanwhile, the incident resulted in the death of one refinery worker.

The Abadan Oil Refinery, located in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, is the largest oil refinery in Iran, with a processing capacity of 520,000 barrels per day.