Mohammad Reza Jan Nesari deputy governor of Isfahan for political, security and social affairs told IRNA the incident happened near Anarak in the city of Nain at 9:30 local time on Tuesday.

The official added the plane was on a training mission.

Reports say the pilot and co-pilot, Major Qassem Zamani and Lieutenant Mohammad Javad Bai, were killed in the crash.

There has been no report on the cause of the incident yet.