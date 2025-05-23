Fifth round of Iran-US talks ends, with “with progress without final conclusion”

The fifth round of indirect talks between Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkowsky, the US Special Representative for the Middle East, ended on Friday in Rome, Italy.

These discussions were hosted by Oman’s ambassador to Italy and mediated by Badr al-Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Esmail Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, had commented on the fifth round of indirect talks, stating: “The negotiations are proceeding in a professional atmosphere.”

He further noted: “Overall, it can be said that this round of talks was held in a professional, calm, and reasonable environment.”

At the conclusion of the talks, Oman’s Foreign Minister posted on X: “The fifth round of Iran-US talks in Rome has ended today with some progress but without a final conclusion.”

He added: “We hope that in the coming days, the remaining issues will be clarified so we can move toward the shared goal of reaching a stable and honorable agreement.”