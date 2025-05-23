Fifth Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks Begins in Rome

As in previous rounds, these talks are being held indirectly, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi facilitating the exchange of messages between Iran and the US.

A key issue in this round of negotiations is the disagreement between Iran and the US over domestic uranium enrichment, with both sides making statements on the matter.

Recent remarks by Steve Witkowsky, Donald Trump’s special envoy, and the insistence of US officials on a complete halt to enrichment in Iran have complicated the talks.

On Thursday night, Araqchi emphasized in a televised interview that “enrichment on Iranian soil will continue.”

He stated: “Fundamental differences between us still exist. The US side does not believe in enrichment inside Iran. If that is their goal, there will be no agreement. If their goal is ensuring Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, that is achievable. We are not seeking nuclear weapons.”

He added: “This issue remains unresolved, but there is no reason negotiations should not continue. Diplomacy never stops. Enrichment is a non-negotiable red line for us. We will keep negotiating until they accept this reality. Our enrichment activities will not be halted.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls for the effective lifting of unilateral and illegal US sanctions. Additionally, as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran asserts its right to enrichment and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.