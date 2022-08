A police official said Dr. Mahfouzi was gunned down in Tehran’s northern Saadat Abad district on Sunday morning The doctor was working in the private sector.

Dr. Mahfouzi was shot by unknown assailant while leaving his house in northwestern Tehran.

The police officer in charge of investigating the killing said officials have found some clues as to who was behind the shooting.

He added efforts are underway to capture those behind the attack.

Dr. Mahfouzi was 85.