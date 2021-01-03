Expulsion of US Forces from Region Gaining Momentum: Iran

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says realities on the ground, from Afghanistan to the Persian Gulf, indicate the trend of the expulsion of American forces from the region is gathering pace day by day.

Speaking to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Ahed, Saeed Khatibzadeh further noted that Washington erroneously believes it can stop the campaign against oppression by killing people.

“The Americans believed the resistance front will be destroyed with the assassination of General Soleimani. Basically, the US front thinks it can stop public opinion and the fight against tyranny,” he said.

“But we have seen throughout the contemporary history that this policy has been a nonstarter. We saw in Lebanon that they killed Sayyed Abbas Mousavi, but Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah] emerged from within the same resistance and followed in his footsteps with determination,” he added.

The spokesman added the assassination of Palestinian resistance leaders also failed to sap the will of Palestinians and even increased their support for resistance groups.

“The same thing has happened in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries,” he said.

“The situation of the Americans is like a drowning person who will clutch at a straw,” he added.

Khatibzadeh said Washington is wasting American taxpayers’ money to cover costs which have turned into a quagmire for US officials.