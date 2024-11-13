Iran cautions US against resumption of ‘maximum pressure’ campaign

On Tuesday, Araghchi wrote on X that the first version of Maximum Pressure was met with Maximum Resistance from Tehran, resulting in Washington’s Maximum Defeat.

“Attempting ‘Maximum Pressure 2.0’ will only result in ‘Maximum Defeat 2.0’. Better idea: try ‘Maximum Wisdom’—for the benefit of all,” he tweeted.

The minister pointed to Iran’s advances in its peaceful nuclear program after the US imposed unilateral sanctions back in 2018.

Instead, he called for a maximum wisdom policy that would benefit everyone.

The warning follows reports that US President-elect Donald Trump is considering imposing further sanctions on Tehran after taking office in January.

Back in May 2018, the US began to unilaterally impose sanctions against Iran after the former left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US administration, under former president Donald Trump, launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran at the time, targeting the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” sanctions.

Although Trump failed to reach his professed goals with his maximum pressure campaign, the bans have badly hurt the Iranian population.

The sanctions, preserved under the administration of US President Joe Biden, have restricted the financial channels necessary to pay for basic goods and medicine, undermining supply chains by limiting the number of suppliers willing to facilitate sales of humanitarian goods to the country.