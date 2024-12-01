Expert: Opposition gains against Syrian government ‘temporary’, Turkey playing role

“Turkey has supported anti-Assad forces to expand its control, secure northern Syria, and establish areas for returning Syrian refugees currently in Turkey,” Hosseini explained.

He added that these actions are also aimed at pressuring Syrian Kurds to expel Kurdish opposition groups from their territories.

Hosseini argued that Turkey’s broader strategy includes eventual engagement with the Syrian government to secure leverage in future negotiations.

“By maintaining control over certain regions in Syria, Turkey seeks to strengthen its bargaining position with Damascus,” he noted.

While opposition forces may achieve short-term victories, including capturing parts of northern Syria or even Aleppo, Hosseini believes such successes will be fleeting.

“The Syrian Army and Assad’s allies will eventually regain control of these areas,” he added, underscoring the resilience of pro-Assad forces in the region.

According to Hosseini, these developments highlight the complexity of the Syrian conflict, with regional powers vying for influence and temporary territorial gains failing to alter the long-term dynamics significantly.