World Must Force US to Act Like Normal State: Iran FM

“The US threatens to impose sanctions on the ICC & even prosecute its judges in American courts. Where is the outrage?” Zarif said in a Tuesday tweet.

“The boorishness of this rogue US regime seems to know no bounds,” he added.

“When will the international community say enough is enough & force US to act like a normal state?” Zarif asked.

His comments came after White House National Security Adviser John Bolton threatened sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) judges who plan to probe alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan, saying it constitutes an assault on US sovereignty.

Bolton on Monday branded the ICC in The Hague “outright dangerous” in an attempt to pressure the court which is planning to investigate the alleged US war crimes.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton told members of the conservative Federalist Society gathered at a Washington, DC, hotel.

He argued the court poses a threat to US sovereignty.

“In theory, the ICC holds perpetrators of the most egregious atrocities accountable for their crimes, provides justice to the victims, and deters future abuses,” Bolton said.

“In practice, however, the court has been ineffective, unaccountable, and indeed, outright dangerous,” he said.

The chief prosecutor of the ICC has called for a formal investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion of the country in 2001.