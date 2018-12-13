‘Israel’s Bad Dreams about Iran Will Never Come True’

Qassemi made the comments in reaction to the latest rants by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said he does not rule out the possibility of taking military action inside the Iranian territories.

“Although the corrupt and aggressive Zionist regime, which is a symbol of delusions, grudge and hatred, will never ever dare to take such a step, the uttering of such outrageous and shameful words out of ignorance or delusion by the prime minister of an aggressive regime, knowingly or unknowingly, amounts to threatening a big and historical country with military action,” Qassemi said.

Such a threat “will be certainly followed up on in legal and international forums and institutions,” he warned.

Qassemi further noted that the formation of the Zionist regime was originally based on invading and threatening regional states.

While the Zionist regime has in the past decades been the main disturber of stability and security and the root cause of various conflicts, wars, and slaughters of human beings from different ethnic groups, nationalities, and religions, it is now expressing false concerns about stability in the region in a ridiculous way and with no shame, he added.

Referring to the defeats sustained by Israel at the hands of resistance groups in the region, Qassemi warned that in case of any warmongering measure by Israel, Iran’s high military and defensive capabilities will make these short-sighted and malicious warmongers regret such “sick and melancholic” remarks.

Relying on its original history and culture and following its historical experiences, the powerful and honourable Iran and its wise people will foil the inauspicious plots hatched by the ill-wishers against this dynamic nation and territory, with a resolute determination to fight against terrorism, reinforce peace, stability, and security in the region, and promote development and welfare, he added.

“Our red line is our survival,” Netanyahu was quoted by AFP as saying at a meeting with foreign media where he was asked what his “red line” was for attacking Iranian territory, instead of Iran’s allies in Syria and Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s latest threats against Iran came weeks after the regime unleashed a wave of deadly attacks against Gaza, which prompted a firm response from the resistance fighters there, triggering a political crisis inside the premier’s cabinet.

That crisis saw the Israeli minister of military affairs resign and forced Netanyahu to take over the post himself to prevent early elections in Israel.

Analysts say Netanyahu’s stepped-up belligerent rhetoric is meant to divert attention from the corruption scandals he is grappling with.