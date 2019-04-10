IRGC Vows to Give Unforgettable Lessons to Enemy

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC said it will utilize powerful tit-for-tat approaches against the enemy and defend Iran’s Islamic Revolution under the supervision of the Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The IRGC said Washington’s move shows the foolish policies of the US and its allies in the region.

The statement also said that the United States designated the IRGC as a terrorist group following Washington’s defeat in the Middle East.

It reiterated that the decision will accelerate the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities and also its increasing regional power.

The statement added that the US move indicates the depth of their grudge and anger toward this revolutionary and popular organisation.

The IRGC also expressed gratitude to the Iranian nation, officials and armed forces for giving their all-out support to the military forces following the Trump administration’s decision.