Iran Strongly Condemns Terror Attacks in Lahore, Kabul

In a Wednesday statement, Mousavi offered sympathy to the Pakistani and Afghan nations and governments, particularly the families of the victims of the incidents.

He also wished speedy recovery for those wounded in these terrorist attacks.

At least ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a blast outside a prominent Sufi shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, rescue and police officials said.

The explosion took place on Wednesday morning targeting a police security vehicle outside the Data Darbar shrine in Pakistan’s second largest city.

At least five policemen were among the dead, provincial police chief Arif Nawaz told reporters shortly after the attack.

Five people were also killed and 24 injured in a separate terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, in the aftermath of which four terrorists were also killed, according to the Afghan government.

Just before noon local time, the attackers detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the gates of non-governmental organization Counterpart International in the Afghan capital, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimy. Images following the blast showed a plume of black smoke rising over the city.

Four terrorists were able to enter the organization’s offices before Afghan Special Forces arrived, Rahimy said. During a nearly five-hour battle, all four were killed. Two hundred of the organization’s employees were rescued by Afghan forces. The death toll includes one woman and one Special Forces member.