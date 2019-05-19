Iran Not After War, But Not Afraid of It: IRGC Chief

Major General Hossein Salami further said the enemy is scared of war.

“The difference between us and them is that they are scared of war, and don’t have the willpower [to engage in it],” said the top commander.

He further noted the Middle East has turned into a “potential field of fire” for the United States.

The top general said Washington’s political philosophy is to plunder the wealth of nations, create an atmosphere for modern slavery and secure unilateral domination over humans’ destiny.

“This philosophy leads to wars and tyrannical interventions, and never results in power; rather, it creates enemies and, as the Americans themselves put it, creates risks across the world,” the top general said.

He said the US is afraid of resistance groups in the world because their Islamic territories have been under the US domination for years.

“This concern has caused the region to turn into a potential field of fire for the Americans,” he added.

He described the United States as an “ostensibly powerful enemy” who is on the decline. The top general underlined the foundations of the United States will soon collapse because the Americans are “tired and desperate.”

“Having a major enemy would be an opportunity to increase one’s power, and now that the enemy has got closer to us, this opportunity has been created for the IRGC, and the IRGC’s forces are on the move in terms of strategy, operation and tactics,” he said.

General Salami’s remarks come as the United States deployed an aircraft carrier and a number of its B-52 bombers in the Persian Gulf days ago, further fueling tension in the region.