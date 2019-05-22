Iran Hires Marc Wilmots as New Manager of Team Melli

Mehdi Taj, the Head of the Football Federation, left for Belgium on Tuesday to conclude the final negotiation and sign the agreement with Wilmots at the Iranian embassy’s building in Belgium.

After signing the agreement, the former head of Belgian national football team will come to Iran to coach the Iranian team, Mizan Online reported.

Based on the three-year contract, Wilmots is set to replace Portuguese Carlos Queiroz who led the Iranian team for the last eight years. Queiroz stepped down as Iran’s football coach, better known as Team Melli, back in January. He coached the Iranian team during the last two World Cups.

The 50-year-old Wilmots has so far led several national football teams across the world. He is going to lead the Iranian team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Reports say his deal is signed for a fee of $1.2 million a year.

During his club career as attacking midfielder, Wilmots won trophies with KV Mechelen, Standard Liège and Schalke 04. He has also served as a politician, having a seat in Belgian Senate for four years for the Mouvement Réformateur party.