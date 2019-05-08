Iran ‘Diminishes’ JCPOA Commitments in Reaction to US Pullout

In a statement on Wednesday, the SNSC said as of May 8, 2019, Iran does not commit itself to observing restrictions of stockpiling enriched uranium and heavy water given the US’ violations of the nuclear deal.

The statement also said that Iran gives other JCPOA parties 60 days to implement their commitments, especially in the banking and oil sectors.

Once they fulfil that, Iran will restart implementing its commitments. It’s now the other parties’ turn to show their good faith, the statement added.

Iran showed maximum self-restraint during the past year and gave other parties considerable time to compensate for the impact of the US bans, the SNSC said.

However, it added, Iran’s goodwill gesture didn’t receive any response, and no operational mechanism was established.

So Iran has been left with no other choice but to diminish its commitments to bring back balance to the nuclear deal and secure its interests, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi handed over a letter from President Hassan Rouhani to ambassadors of countries remaining in the Iran nuclear deal.

The ambassadors of Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France were invited to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, and received the president’s letter from Deputy FM Araqchi.

The letter informs the leaders of the five countries about a decision by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran to “stop the fulfilment of some of the Islamic Republic’s commitments under the Iran nuclear deal.”

Another letter was also sent on Wednesday morning by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Federica Mogherini, the EU Foreign Policy Chief and the coordinator for the Joint Commission on the JCPOA. The letter contains the details of Iran’s action with regards to the JCPOA.

President Rouhani also on Tuesday announced Iran’s reciprocal measures with regards to the JCPOA following Washington’s withdrawal from the deal and the Europeans’ foot-dragging on with regards to securing Iran’s interests under the agreement.