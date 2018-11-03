Iran Condemns ISIS Attack on Egypt’s Christians

In his statement, Qassemi also sympathized with the survivors and families of the victims of the ‘despicable’ incident.

ISIS terrorists ambushed three buses carrying Christian pilgrims on their way to a remote desert monastery south of the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing seven and wounding 19, according to the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Interior Ministry.

The victims had left St Samuel the Confessor monastery in Minya shortly before the attack on Friday.

All but one of those killed were members of the same family, according to a list of the victims’ names released by the church.

The local ISIS affiliate which spearheads militants fighting security forces in the Sinai Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the extremist group’s Amaq news agency.

Though its claim could be not immediately verified, extremists have previously targeted Christians on the same road south of Cairo.

“Terrorists opened fire on a tour bus from Sohag province, heading back from the… monastery,” said Anba Makarious, the Archbishop of Minya.

The buses were travelling as part of a convoy when they came under attack.