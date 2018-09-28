Hesar Kharvan village in Qazvin province is among the places where Ta’zieh, the Iranian-Islamic passion play, has always been an integral part of mourning ceremonies held for the martyrdom of third Shiite Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, during the lunar month of Muharram.

Ta’zieh is among the religious customs that have been observed in Iran since long times ago. Such plays have already turned into a custom of the region.

In Iran, Ta’zieh is categorized as condolence theatre or passion play, inspired by the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, symbolizing the epic spirit and resistance.

Hesar Kharvan village is among the main and most important hubs of Ta’zieh in Iran.

What follows are Mehr News Agency’s photos of the ritual held in the village:

Read moreMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

19 + 10 =

CAPTCHA

*