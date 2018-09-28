Ta’zieh is among the religious customs that have been observed in Iran since long times ago. Such plays have already turned into a custom of the region.

In Iran, Ta’zieh is categorized as condolence theatre or passion play, inspired by the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, symbolizing the epic spirit and resistance.

Hesar Kharvan village is among the main and most important hubs of Ta’zieh in Iran.

What follows are Mehr News Agency’s photos of the ritual held in the village: