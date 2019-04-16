FM Zarif Leaving Tehran for Syria, Turkey

Mohammd-Javad Zarif’s trips are aimed at continuing regular and constant consultations between Iranian authorities and Syrian and Turkish officials.

In addition to holding talks with senior officials of the two countries, Zarif will also discuss the most pressing issues in bilateral relations, including the agreements reached by the Iranian, Syrian, and Iraqi presidents.

Coordinating the positions of the three countries on key regional and international issues in a bid to contribute to the promotion of peace and stability in the Middle East region will also be on the agenda of Zarif’s trips.