Erdogan re-elected as Turkey president

With 97 percent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan received 52 percent of votes in the second round on Sunday, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 48 percent.

The official Supreme Election Council has yet to confirm the results.

The vote seals Erdogan’s place in history as he extends his 20-year rule for a further five years.

He had already outstripped the 15-year presidency of the Republic of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

As Erdogan’s victory seemed complete, crowds headed to the presidential palace in Ankara to wait for his celebratory speech.

Prior to that, Erdogan appeared outside his residence in Istanbul’s Uskudar, where he sang before thanking an adoring crowd.

“We have completed the second round of the presidential elections with the favour of our people,” Erdogan said.

The two-month election period witnessed one of the most bitter campaigns in recent memory.

Erdogan repeatedly referred to his opponent as being backed by “terrorists” – due to the support offered by the main pro-Kurdish party – while Kilicdaroglu ended the campaign by calling Erdogan a “coward”.

The campaign took on an increasingly nationalist tone, with the opposition in particular promising to force Syrians and other refugee populations to leave.