Turkey says will seek international arrest warrants over Israeli shooting of activist

By IFP Media Wire

Ankara announced on Thursday it has opened an investigation into the death of a Turkish-American activist by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank and will request international arrest warrants.

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old volunteer with the anti-occupation International Solidarity Movement, died in hospital on Friday after being shot in the head during a protest in Beita, near Nablus.

Witnesses said she was shot at by Israeli soldiers positioned in a nearby field.

Reuters reports her body will arrive for burial in Turkey on Friday.

It reports Turkey’s foreign ministry announced she “was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians.

“We will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished,” it noted.

Israel has said it was highly likely its troops had fired the shot that killed her but claimed her death was unintentional.

Turkey’s justice minister Yılmaz Tunç said the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office is investigating “those responsible for the martyrdom and murder of our sister”, and told reporters that Turkey had evidence regarding the killing and would make international arrest requests.

