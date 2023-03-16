Erdogan, Aliyev discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

“During the meeting in Ankara, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, exchanged views on the negotiation process regarding a peace treaty and the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan,” Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the president of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan is trying to provoke a military escalation along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We can see Azerbaijan taking specific steps aimed at a military escalation on the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh,” he stated at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, Armenia is launching international mechanisms to prevent Azerbaijan from committing genocide against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I have ordered the Foreign Ministry to activate these mechanisms through the UN,” Pashinyan added.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that Azerbaijan’s state propaganda was trying to use the media to launch a military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh, “claiming that the Armenian army was present there, which is untrue”.