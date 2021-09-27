Envoy: IAEA report on Iran complex inaccurate

Iran’s representative to international organizations in Veinna Kazem Gharibabadi has criticized the IAEA chief for his report on Iran’s refusal to allow the installation of surveillance cameras in the Tessa Karaj Complex, near Tehran.

In a tweet thread, Ghariabad said, “It’s deeply regrettable that after 3 terrorist attacks in Iran’s nuclear facilities over the past year, the Agency has not yet condemned the acts of terror, as it is required to do and even for the sake of its own equipment, safety and security of its inspectors.”

Ghariabadi added that the joint statement by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the IAEA director general on Sep 12 was achieved due to Iran’s good-will to replace the storage media of the “identified equipment”. These activities were performed by the Agency from 2o-22 Sep.

According to Gharibabadi, during the discussions in Tehran and Vienna, Iran said, since the Tessa Karaj Complex is still under security and judicial investigations, any equipment related to the complex will not be serviced.

He said the IAEA chief’s report on Sep 26 isn’t accurate and goes beyond the agreed terms of the joint statement.

Gharibabadi noted that any decision taken by Iran on monitoring equipment is only based on political rather than legal considerations and the Agency cannot and should not consider it as a right.